Relationship Advice: 7 signs that show you are a clingy partner

When we're in a relationship we just want to spend all our time with the one we love. Just being with our partner can make us feel happier and alive, but there's a very thin between being in love and being clingy. Sometimes we don't realise when a relationship goes from being healthy to unhealthy but it's not uncommon for people to feel insecure in a relationship. Insecurity can take a toll on your relationship and take away any rationality that you may have left. This is probably why people tend to be clingy in romantic relationships. This can make everything really tough. Dealing with a clingy partner is not easy and being the clingy one and not knowing is much tougher but this also means that it's essential to look for the signs and ensure that you're not insecure or clingy because it can destroy a relationship. Clinginess and insecurity can destruct a relationship to the point of no return and the best way to prevent this is to know the signs when you see them and fix things in order to maintain a healthy relationship.

Here are signs that show you are the clingy partner in the relationship.

1. You hate it when your partner goes out without you. You can't help but constantly think about where they are and what they're doing and feel the need to check on them far too often.

2. Your life surrounds them. Everything is about them and there's no you left in the relationship. You have no personal interests and spend all your free time with them and no one else.

3. You feel the need to know every little detail of their lives. From where they go to who they talk to, you need to know it all. You also check their social media or rather stalk them.

4. You dislike any friend or colleague or even acquaintances who are good looking or attractive. You tend to get insecure and jealous whenever you see them around your partner.

5. You're always with him and sometimes even when he doesn't want you around. You tend to join his plans uninvited and tag along nearly everywhere with him.

6. You always wait for your partner to text you or for their reply and when they don't reply back immediately you get fidgety. You start stressing and have all kinds of negative thoughts swimming in your head.

7. Your relationship determines the kind of day you're going to have. A fight with your partner might put you in a sour mood for the rest of the day. Your relationship impacts your mood.