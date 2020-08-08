Relationship Advice: 7 signs you’re dating an emotionally immature adult

Are you dating someone who is emotionally immature? Here’s how to tell if the person you’re dating is a childish adult.

Some relationships last a lifetime, while others come crumbling down within a few months of dating. What happens? Strong and healthy relationships require a robust connection between two emotionally mature people. But not everyone is emotionally mature to be in a relationship. Of course, people are different, but if you want your relationship to last, you need to be with someone who is mature enough to handle their own emotions.

Finding a partner who is mature and ready to be in a long-lasting relationship can be difficult. If it were easy, none of us would have to deal with ghosting and stonewalling. If you want to avoid getting in a relationship with an emotionally immature person, then you can look for some signs. It will help you sense the emotional maturation of a person.

Here are the signs you’re dating an emotionally immature person.

1- They don’t clearly state if they see a future with you or not. Regardless of how many hints you drop, they seem oblivious to your feelings.

2- They never really listen to what you have to say. An emotionally mature person is always willing to listen and look at both sides of the story. An immature person, on the contrary, bickers about unimportant issues or gets upset when things don't go their way.

3- They don’t take responsibility for their own mistakes. Someone who is emotionally immature doesn’t try to understand the fact that conflicts are a part of a relationship, and they need to realize when it is their fault.

4- They say they’ll be there for you, but flakes out when you actually need them. If you see them not committing to simple plans, then that is a red flag you shouldn’t ignore.

5- They are too absorbed in themselves to care about you. They don’t ask how your day was or what’s going on with you. However, they will keep bragging about their own experiences.

6- Your partner is not willing to compromise. When you’re in a relationship, you have to adjust to each other’s needs and find middle-ground. If your partner is unable to do that, then there’s a problem.

7- They are unable to handle their emotions, and often end up lashing out and holding grudges.

