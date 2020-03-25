Relationship Advice: 7 signs that you're in a relationship with an emotionally insensitive person

Sometimes there's nothing wrong with our relationship but there's everything wrong with the person we're in a relationship because they're simply emotionally unavailable or insensitive which is why we need to when a relationship is meant to be doomed and save ourselves from the trouble.

Being romantically involved with someone means that you have to spend a lot of time, energy and emotions on them and it's not always easy to do that. Some people find it very difficult to spend their emotions on someone, due to the emotional baggage from their past, even when they're in love. Now everyone has flaws but sometimes we mistake a big red flag for a flaw and jump into a relationship that is already doomed. We often become blind in love and end up making stupid mistakes like dating someone who is emotionally unavailable or rather insensitive which can take a toll on your mental health as well as your relationship. An emotionally insensitive person is also someone you should avoid dating especially if you're someone who is emotionally sensitive because they won't be able to satisfy your emotional needs in a relationship and emotional needs are very important in a relationship.

Here are some signs that you're dating an emotionally insensitive person.

1. An emotionally insensitive person often displays self-centred behaviour. They only have emotions for themselves and not for others and tend to put themselves first.

2. They avoid sharing their feelings, emotions and thoughts with you. Someone who is emotionally insensitive tends to put up walls and avoid sharing anything that they have going on. They avoid talking about things that really matter in a relationship and will probably brush it off when you try to talk about your problems and emotions.

3. They lack empathy and compassion. Someone who is emotionally insensitive will not be able to show any empathy or compassion to those around them and they won't even try to hide it. They also seem to lack affection and won't shower you with love or intimacy.

4. They often believe that emotions make them weak and try to hide or bury any and all emotions in an attempt to come across as strong and they might even judge and criticise those who express their emotions freely, including you.

5. They make you feel like you're too needy or clingy. They might even say that you're too intense and have depth because you express emotions. They tag you as a nagging and overdramatic person but it's actually them who can't handle emotions.

6. When you try to confront them about something that they truly feel, they tend to get very defensive and throw the blame around and refuse to accept their feelings.

7. They don't actually put emotions and efforts into the relationship and it makes you feel like you're in a one-sided relationship doing all the heavy lifting because they always pull away when it comes to emotions and seem emotionally shut down.

