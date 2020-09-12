Relationship Advice: 7 Ways to deal with a moody partner

When your spouse is upset, your mood also gets affected, and you are unable to decide what to do. To end your dilemma, here are 7 ways to deal with your partner’s bad moods.

Has it ever happened to you that you come back home after a long, tiring day only to find your partner in the worst mood ever? If so, you’re not alone! Everyone gets cranky or moody sometimes, but that doesn’t mean that it is the end of the relationship. But sometimes it can be a real nightmare, especially when this is a frequent problem. So, how do you handle such bad moods?

While it is easy to comfort a friend when they are upset, but when your significant other is sad, that means you will be affected too. Emotions are triggered in an unpleasant way, and things can get complicated. So, if you want to avoid being vulnerable and manage their bad moods without feeling guilty, then this article might help.

Here are 7 ways to handle a moody partner.

1- The first thing you need to know is that you are not responsible for their mood. It is tough to give yourself some space without feeling guilty, but you don’t have to because you are not the one to blame here.

2- Everyone has their bad and good days, so don’t take it personally if your partner is in a bad mood. Not everything is your fault, but if this behaviour is consistent then you need to communicate to clear the air.

3- Notice what is it that is bothering your partner and making them upset. After all, isn’t a true partnership all about listening and understanding each other need’s and faults?

4- If your partner doesn’t want to tell you, keep your distance because every relationship needs some boundaries, which is what keeps it strong. Sometimes it’s best not to do anything but be there for your partner.

5- If their mood is affecting you, then let them know. The best time to communicate your problems would be when they are not in a bad mood.

6- If your partner is sad, offering love is great. If they are angry, let them take some time to cool off. Ask them if they need help, then give them space to figure out what they should do.

7- If these moods are regular and they take it out on you or make you feel like you’re walking on eggshells, then maybe it is time to reconsider your relationship.

