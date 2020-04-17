Relationship Advice: 8 questions to ask yourself before tying the knot

Are you getting married soon? 8 questions to ask before you get married.

Marriage is two people coming together in harmony to spend the rest of their lives together. Yes – the rest of your lives! If that scares you, then you should definitely be asking yourself some questions before you tie the knot. Regardless of how long you guys have been dating, if you have even a tiny bit of confusion or doubt then you need some perspective. Not knowing or being confused until the last moment is neither a good thing for your relationship nor fair on your partner.

Whatever your situation, a check-in with your thoughts is never a bad idea. Interrogating your own preferences and goals will allow you to be more honest with yourself and your partner. People often think that if they avoid the situation, it will eventually fade away which unfortunately never happens. Problems don’t go away and neither do questions. To ensure that you’re entering a healthy relationship that will be the happiest thing in your life, you should ask yourself some questions that will give you clarity on things and your relationship.

To save you from the agony, here are 8 questions you should ask yourself before getting married.

Am I happy in the relationship?

This should be a no-brainer. If you’re not happy, why are you in the relationship? If you’re fighting or hit a rough patch in your relationship, that doesn’t mean you should back out but marrying someone in the hope that all will be okay one day is a bad idea.

Do you want things to change?

Do you expect your partner to change some major things in themselves or they want to change you? We all grow in relationships but only to a certain extent. If you can accept the virtues and vices then that is the person you want to marry.

Are we both on the same page?

Do you both show enough support and care in your relationship or is it just you who does all the giving?

Why am I in this relationship?

Are you in it for respect, love, trust and value? Or you are just afraid that you won’t find anyone else, worried about your finances or afraid of being alone.

Am I attracted to my partner?

While physical attraction can play a big role in your relationship, you should stay true to yourself and your partner. Forcing yourself to be with someone you’re not attracted to isn’t fair to anybody.

Do I trust my partner?

You should feel that you can trust your partner and he or she will always have your back through the thick and thin.

Do both of us want children?

If one partner wants to have children and the other doesn’t, it is going to be tough to compromise either way.

How important is money in the relationship?

You need to be clear on how willing are you of sharing

expenses with your partner or cutting back on your habit of overspending. Money might not seem a big factor right now but it will when the butterflies settle down after the marriage.

