Relationship Advice: 8 Tips to keep in mind while dating a person with trust issues

Trust issues are a common problem but not everyone knows how to deal with and most of the times trust issues and emotional baggage from one person's past can turn your relationship unhealthy and toxic if you don't handle it properly.

Relationships are built on the foundation of love and trust. It is a very important part of every relationship. No relationship can sustain without trust and faith. Many people have trust issues because of their past relationships where they suffered due to betrayal and cheating. This can take a toll on relationships and love. Trust issues can often be the root cause of a toxic or unhealthy relationship. It is very troublesome to deal with a partner who has problems with trusting you but it's also important to remember that your partner needs your help to overcome these issues. As their companion, it is also your responsibility to gain your partner's but at the same time, their trust issues should not be your burden to carry. It's also important to understand that every relationship has ups and downs but when there's a lack of trust it will only damage your relationship and stir up trouble for you and your partner. But more importantly, we need to find a way to balance things out and manage our relationship and our partner with trust issues.

Here are tips to deal with a partner who has trust issues.

1. It is important that you let go of the burden of your partner's issues from the past. Everyone has a past and certain emotional baggage and you cannot be responsible for fixing everything. Remember that it's not your job or burden to carry.

2. Learn to be your partner's support system. You might not be able to fix their problem but you can support them and be by their side while they make progress and learn to trust you and have faith in their relationship and partner.

3. Remember that trust is not something that can be served to you on a platter. Trust has to be earned in a relationship. Ensure that you earn their trust by being dependable, honest and reliable. You cannot expect someone to trust you when you don't give them reasons to. If you lie to your family or friends in front of them, how can you expect them to trust you?

4. Don't be in a hurry. Healing takes time and you will have to learn to be patient with your partner. You cannot expect someone to trust you just because you said so because they've experienced things that have led them to have trust issues and it will take time to change things. Give them the time and patience they need to heal.

5. Most people with trust issues have them because they have been mistreated and the best way to help your partner is by providing them with lots of love, care, support and kindness. They will take time but you can continue showing them love and support and help them heal.

6. Don't get frustrated with them. You may have done everything possible to help them and earn their trust but understand that they're in a war with themselves. Look at the positive side of things and understand what they're doing to help themselves and your relationship.

7. Ask your partner what you can do to help them. Sometimes we think that we're doing everything we can but in reality, we might not be able to understand our partner and the depth of their problems. Talk to them and understand the root of the problem and understand their triggers as well. These things are equally important.

8. If things don't go in the right direction and you feel that your relationship might be turning unhealthy or toxic, remember that you always have the option of consulting a therapist and getting some much-needed help. Don't be afraid of going for some couples therapy if that means your relationship will improve.

