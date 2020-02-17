Relationship Advice: Follow THESE tips for a healthy debate with your partner to avoid disastrous fight

Check out the tips on how to make an argument a healthy one to save it from being a disastrous fight.

Having a healthy argument is necessary for every relationship. But you need to be careful that it does not slide into the danger zone. You need to have control over your emotions. Try to not become too impulsive. Give logical reasons to prove your point. Check out some tips that you need to take care of while having an argument with your partner. It will help you to have a healthy debate so that you don't regret it later.



Have faith in what you say

Don't say anything out of rage that will hurt your partner. Be conscious about choosing your words and have faith in what you talk about.

Don't get too emotional

During an argument, don't get too impulsive; this will make you sound irrational. So, control your emotion and then talk to your partner.



Take a pause

When you notice that the argument has got too heated or both of you have got exhausted then pause the argument for a while. This is when you two need some time to take rest. And pausing for some time will help you to step back and have a different perspective.

Don't take out old problems

During the argument, don not mention about your old fights. This will worsen the situation.



Remember the time

Before talking about something, make sure it is the right time and both of you are in the right frame of mind. Don't start an argument just before you leave for work or when you are angry.



Always listen

Remember, listening is always the key to a healthy argument. You may want to counter your partner with numerous points at that moment, but hold on it for a while and listen to your partner carefully. It's always important to listen to your partner and respect their point of view.

