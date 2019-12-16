Relationship Advice: GYAN ki baatein people in 20s are done hearing

Be it friends, family or people we've just met, everyone is always ready to give some unwanted relationship advice. If you are tired of these relationship advices, then we are sure you will relate with this one.

When it comes to relationships, some people always have something to say about your relationship. Whether you are single, have a crush on someone, are dating someone or are committed to someone, people will always have some golden words to share. It doesn't matter if you've asked for their advice, they think it's their right to help you figure out your romantic life. And if you are single, then they'll make sure to give you tips to find the "right one". The funny part is that you haven't even asked for the advice. With this, we have curated a list of the most common unnecessary pieces of advice on dating that people in their 20s are tired of hearing.

If you are someone who is so done with this gyan ki baatein, then read below to find out things that we are done hearing and that too for good.

When it's right, you know it:

It's okay to work on your relationship slowly than to build a bond rather than base it all on a single moment of uncontrollable passion and emotion of love. Sometimes things do take time, and you don't always end up with the person you fell in love with initially.

Don't end up paying on the first date, let the guy pay:

If we truly want equality, ideally we should dutch instead of letting the one person pay. So next time, try to go dutch like adults and split the bill. And even if you end up paying the bill, it's okay.

If the person is right everything will feel right:

Is it honestly necessary to focus just on the guy and the other flowery things? The answer is no. The idea of being with the one is not enough other things matter too. Like friends, family, career, education and vacations, they add to the richness of life.

You are so social; how are you still single:

Yes you are social, but you also have a life. Sorry if you did not step out today thinking that you are going to score a partner. You have friends, and I am sure you ain’t actively looking for “the one” if you are single.

Try to look different, act a bit different:

So basically, if you opted for a dress instead of basic tee and jeans, you'll become dateable? In short, you have to stop being yourself, then people would like you better. How about bidding adieu to such people?

I am sure you must have gotten much more advice than this; do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :PINKVILLA

