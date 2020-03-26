Relationship Advice: Here are 5 tips to date a mansplainer

Dating someone who thinks they know better and talk more than they listen can be very difficult and if that person is a mansplainer, it just gets more annoying and this is why we need to learn how to handle someone like that.

We have progressed over the years and with feminism and modernisation, we have managed to make a place for women in society. But let's not forget that we're still behind and are a patriarchal society that still has men in powerful and dominating positions. While some men are understanding and respect women enough to accept them as equals, there are others who find it very difficult to do the same. Such men tend to practice mansplaining which means that they try to school women around them. They try to explain things to women in a very condescending or patronizing or rather disrespectful manner which makes it very difficult to put up with them. They often tend to make comments that don't usually sit well with women and when you're in a relationship with someone who is a mansplainer, things can be very difficult. This usually happens when a man thinks that he is more knowledgeable than the woman and tries to explain things that the woman probably already knows! This is why it's important that you handle things with care when your date or your partner is a mansplainer.

Here are some tips for handling a relationship with a mansplainer.

1. The best way to handle things is to talk it out with your partner. Be upfront with them and tell them how you feel about their behaviour towards you.

2. Learn to stand up for yourself and speak up when things get out of hand. Remember that you need to put your foot down if your partner is not listening to you and being disrespectful.

3. Lend him your ear for a while and just listen. Once he's done explaining, ask him questions which put him in a tough spot.

4. Learn to hold your ground and tell him to back off when he tries to cut you off. Be firm and don't back down.

5. When he tries to put you down and show you that he knows more than you, throw in some facts and data because that will throw him off guard.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More