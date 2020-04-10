Relationship Advice: Here’s how to keep envy from sabotaging your relation

Are you feeling envious towards your partner? 5 tips to help you keep envy from ruining it.

Have you been experiencing envy in your relationship lately? Is it slowly ruining your bond? Sometimes envy takes over a loving relationship and leads to insecurities and trust issues. Of course, this is not something you are doing willingly. The feelings of envy might inevitably creep in and you won’t realise but the comparison game has already started to affect your relationship. So, what is it that you can do to not let it ruin it?

In relationships, it is natural to want the best for one another, but sometimes watching amazing things happen to your partner can be hard. It is not that you're not happy for them but you get this feeling that why aren't good things happening to you as well. You might not admit it openly to your partner or discuss with your friends but envy has bitten you. And you can do nothing but work on yourself to stop it from ruining everything you’ve worked for so far.

Here is what you can do to put the feeling of envy aside and cherish what you have.

Celebrate their success

If you have started feeling envious of them for the reason that they have everything easy, think again. Everybody works hard to get where they want to be. Their journey has uniquely been theirs, which is why you should support and encourage them. Take inspiration from their achievements, instead of thinking about your shortcomings.

Set your own goals

Discover and achieve your own purpose in life that preserves your individuality in the relationship. The more involved you get in your dreams, the smaller the room for feelings like jealousy and comparison.

Embrace your different personalities

A great relationship is all about completing each other. They have certain qualities you don’t, and you have qualities that they don’t possess. For example, maybe it is the passion and values in your partner that you cherish and made you fall in love with them in the first place. Remember that these things are more important than stupid envy that might take away all the happiness from you.

Be honest with yourself

Figure out what it is that you envy about them. Is there an expectation that you have unknowingly adopted? Why don’t you find your journey interesting enough? Be honest with yourself and try to reach a solution that will save your relationship.

Communicate with your partner

We can’t stress this point enough – communication is the key to every happy relationship. It might be difficult but it is the only way you might get closure and understand your feelings completely. Just keep in mind to put your point across in a constructive yet honest way.

