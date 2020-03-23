Relationship Advice: Here's how you can help your partner get over body image issues

We all have insecurities and if your partner is insecure about their body, it might take a toll on your relationship and as their companion, it's your responsibility to help your partner in overcoming their body image issues.

Self-esteem and self-worth play an important in every person's life. When you're in love with someone who has body image issues, things can become very complicated for your relationship. Body image issues can often lead to insecurity, stress and jealousy in your relationship and make things very difficult in a relationship. Body image issues can damage your love life and your relationship as well. With a booming diet and fitness industry, body image issues have become more rampant in today's time. The unrealistic beauty standards can get to us and damage our mental health and also lead to eating disorders and all of these things can often cause a lot of trouble for your budding love. Being in love with someone who is suffering from body image issues can be tough and the worst part is having to sit back and watch them and it can be quiet painful. This is why it's important to find ways to help your partner through their struggled and overcome these body image issues.

Here are tips to help your partner get over body image issues.

1. We all have flaws but it's best if you tell your partner that their body is perfect the way it is and avoid criticising their body. People with body image issues do not need constructive criticism about their body. Don't point out their flaw and don't try to motivate them to hit the gym and lose weight or anything along those lines.

2. Shower your partner with love and compliments but it's best to compliment them on things that are not related to their body. This way they will know that you see beyond the physical appearance.

3. Be there for them and stand by them. When someone points something about their body or body shames them, do your bit to stand up for your partner and show them that you care.

4. Figure the root of their problems and try to help them work on it. It's also best to know your partner's triggers and help them in staying grounded when they feel triggered. You also need to learn ways to avoid things that trigger them.

5. Encourage body positivity and tell your partner how well their body works physically and what makes it good. Try to help your partner in loving their own body and appreciating it. Show them that their body is perfect in it's own way.

6. Make your partner realise how unrealistic society's beauty standards are and give them reasons to not let social norms rule their lives. Tell them why they shouldn't let people tell them that they're not beautiful.

7. Never ever criticise your partner's diet or eating habits. This might make them conscious of their eating habits and their fitness and their body which can turn into an eating disorder and take a toll on their health.

