Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can cope with separation anxiety in a relationship

Separation anxiety can impact a relationship if you don't know how to manage it or cope with it. This is why every couple needs to know how to manage your anxiety before it wrecks your relationship.

Separation anxiety is a type of anxiety disorder that can affect anyone from children to adults. We often come across children who suffer from separation anxiety after being away from their parents. There's a common misconception that this is a problem faced by children only but a lot of adults also suffer from separation anxiety. Sometimes when we feel distressed and irritated when we're away from our loved ones but this can easily turn into separation anxiety too. If you always feel distressed when your loved ones are away from you there's a big chance that you have separation anxiety. But separation anxiety can have a major impact on your relationship. It can easily damage a relationship if not managed properly. Being concerned and worried about your partner is fine as long as it does not impact your relationship. If you're always waiting for your partner to call or meet you when they're away and always thinking about them, then that's a sign that you might have separation anxiety and it's essential to identify separation anxiety and deal with it before it suffocates your relationship.

Here are some tips to manage separation anxiety in a relationship.

1. The first step is to identify the symptoms of separation anxiety. Some common signs of separation anxiety in a relationship can be easy to spot. Excessive worrying and fear due to anxiety of being away from your partner is a clear sign of separation anxiety. Knowing the signs will help you manage the symptoms.

2. It's very important to speak to your partner and communicate with them. Don't suffer silently, instead share your problems with your partner and understand how it impacts your relationship and work together to resolve it.

3. Learn to keep yourself busy when you end up worrying about your relationship and your partner. Try to remain positive and distract yourself and remain busy instead of thinking about your partner.

4. This problem can get severe and can impact your bond and relationship and also cause a lot of emotional damage. Don't shy away from seeking professional help. Turn to the right therapies to deal with separation anxiety.

