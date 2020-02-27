Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can handle your ex when they try to get back with you

It's not uncommon for an ex to come back and beg to get back with you but if you're not interested it's best to handle it right instead of engaging with them which might damage your present, your future as well as your healing process.

Breakups are hard but the post-breakup phase is even tougher. Moving on from your past relationship often takes a toll on you and your mental health. The hurt and pain and grief is tough to deal with and during this time people would give anything to have their loved one back. Losing a relationship leaves a lot of emptiness in our hearts that cannot be filled up with anything but love. But it's also important to understand that once you have a heartbreak you need to move on from it without getting back into the same cycle of your past relationship because if that happens it will only do more harm. There might be numerous reasons to not get back with your ex, but when your ex comes back to you begging to get back with you, it can be hurtful to say no and it can bring up the old wounds that barely healed. If you are moving on and have decided to stay away from your ex, it's best to communicate it to your ex and ask them to back off when they try to come back and damage your healing process.

Here are some tips to handle your ex when they want to get back with you.

1. The best way to begin is to tell your ex that you do not want to get back with them. Communicating can make everything much easier for you. Remind your ex why you broke up and tell them that, you would like it if they did not disrupt your healing process.

2. The second thing to do is to never allow your ex to come back and damage your healing process. Don't put things on hold for them. Continue your mourning process and allow yourself to heal with or without them.

3. Remember to be selfish and indulge in self-love. Prioritise your interests and ensure that you do what is best for yourself. Don't let your ex come back and play with your mind and heart.

4. Maintain boundaries. If your ex starts hounding you with calls and texts and does not respect your wishes, cut them off because someone who cannot respect your wishes is disrespecting you as a person and they're surely not worthy of you.

5. Don't forget that you don't have to nice to your ex. They're your past and you are not obligated to be nice to them. You can be rude and brush them off or block them and if required you can also take a legal action to protect yourself.

6. Don't allow yourself to get blown away because of a kind gesture or because of your emotions. The best way to do this is to relive the break-up and remind yourself why it's such a bad idea to let your ex come back into your life.

