Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can help your partner overcome social anxiety

Social anxiety is a very real problem which can take a toll on your relationship and lead to numerous problems and make you resent your partner and damage your relationships and this is why it is important for every person to understand this problem and support their partner suffering from social anxiety disorder.

We all have things that we fear and at least some phobia that can make us feel very anxious. Similarly, many people fear the unknown in social situations. This fear is known as social anxiety. This can make a person feel very uncomfortable in social situations and make them uncomfortable in their own skin and make them feel as if everyone is judging them. Social anxiety disorder is real and it can take a toll on people and their social life. They feel anxious because they fear the unknown or feel that they may say or do something and make a fool of themselves and they end up avoiding the social gatherings and isolate themselves. When you're in a relationship with someone who suffers from a social anxiety disorder, it can take a toll on your relationship. When one partner is scared of social events and the other isn't, it leads to clashes and problems that can damage the relationship. This is why it is important to help your partner and support them through their social anxiety.

Here are some tips to help your partner overcome social anxiety.

1. The first thing to do is let your partner know that you have noticed the signs and they do not need to hide anything from you. This will help them open up and give them an opportunity to talk to you about their problem.

2. Find a way to be compassionate and empathise with your partner. Understand that they're going through a problem and even if you don't have the same problem, understand that they don't have any control over it and are trying to fix things.

3. Learn to be patient and understand that your partner will take time to overcome social anxiety and get used to being around people in social situations.

4. Your partner may feel angry at you for pushing them to go out for social gatherings and for putting them in an uncomfortable position but remember that they suffer from social anxiety and understand where their anger is coming from. Stay calm and don't respond to them with anger.

5. Learn to appreciate your partner when they try to step out of their comfort zone and try to work on their social skills and social anxiety.

6. Remember that your partner suffers from social anxiety but this does not mean that you cannot have a social circle or social life. You and your partner are two different individuals and have your personal lives beyond your relationship as well. It's okay to go out for gatherings and events and maintain your social interactions and friendships without your partner.

