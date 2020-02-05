Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can manage your relationship if your partner is a workaholic

Being in love and in a relationship with someone who is a workaholic is not easy but we do need some tips to cope with it and managing the relationship.

Couples in a relationship usually enjoy spending time together but what happens when your partner prefers to spend their time working instead of with you? It's not easy being in a relationship with someone whose top priority is work and not their relationship or their partner. Such people often nurture their work and their career instead of their relationship and love. It's important to maintain a work-life balance, but when your partner is more committed to their work than their partner, trouble will surely brew. It's very difficult to maintain such a relationship and keep things going but it's not impossible either. Every couple just needs the right tips to manage their relationship if their partner is a workaholic but being with a workaholic can be very lonely and frustrating. It's important to learn how to cope in such a relationship and manage it without struggling with it.

Here are some tips on how to maintain your relationship if your partner is a workaholic.

1. Understand the kind of work your partner does. If your partner is in a job where they just can't ignore their work and they gave you a heads-up about their work situation, then it's unfair to put the blame on them and expect them to leave their job or compromise on it for you then that's just wrong.

2. Don't focus on spending a lot of time with your partner, instead focus on getting quality time with your partner. Speak to your partner and come to an understanding that you and your partner need some quality time every now and then which does not include your partner's work.

3. When your partner is a workaholic, it helps you get more me time and focus on your career. These things are also an important part of our lives and we shouldn't forget that. Don't be so focused on your relationship that you forget all about your personal growth.

4. Don't be mean and demanding. It's important to understand that if you nag your partner and become demanding they'll only run away from you. Avoid doing that and deal with your partner in an understanding manner.

5. Set a routine that suits you and your partner to spend time together. Just like the working hours, set a time that's only meant for you and your partner.

Read More