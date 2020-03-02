Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can prevent your expectations from affecting your relationship

It's not uncommon for people to have expectations when they're in a relationship but sometimes your unrealistic and dreamy expectations can do immense damage to your relationship.

Whenever we get into a relationship or start dating, we always walk into it with a few expectations. Everyone wants something or the other from a relationship. Someone might want a knight in shining armour while someone else may want to be the one saving the damsel in distress and then there are those who just want to settle down or find their "the one" and the list goes on. We're all looking for certain qualities in our partner, someone wants a filmy romance and someone wants a humorous partner and then there's someone who wants passion and a mysterious and broody partner but have you ever thought how these little expectations impact your love life? At the time people end up expecting too much from their relationship and when our expectations are high, they take a toll on our relationships and damage them to no end. When your expectations are not met you will end up feeling hurt and blame your partner for it and this is exactly why we all need to know how to manage our expectations and protect our relationship.

Here's how you can prevent your expectations from taking a toll on your relationship.

1. Begin by putting some distance in your relationship. Give yourself the space to grow independent and when you're independent you won't feel the need to depend on your partner to satisfy your expectations and it will distract you from all your expectations and teach you the importance of self-worth.

2. Remember that your partner cannot read your mind and they do not know what you're expecting from them. Instead of expecting them to figure it out, learn to communicate with your partner and tell them what you're expecting from them.

3. Learn to accept the fact that your partner is also a human being and is prone to making mistakes. Just like you, they can also make mistakes and often fail to live up to your expectations and that's completely alright. Learn to forgive your partner for not meeting your expectations.

4. When your expectations are not met, they may make you angry and upset. Sometimes it can make a person resent their partner and sour their relationship. You will feel disappointed and trapped in the relationship and this will eventually destroy your relationship. Learn to lower your expectations and be more accepting.

5. Letting go of your expectations can go a long way in a relationship. Once you let go of your unrealistic expectations you will be able to enjoy what you have instead of wanting more and being upset. It's okay to not be perfect.

6. Open your eyes and see the good in your relationship and your partner. Learn to accept the few flaws and focus on the good and positive things than the bad and negative ones.

