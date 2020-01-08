Relationship Advice: THIS is how you can stay independent in a relationship

It's essential to remain independent and keep the essence of yourself alive while you're in a romantic relationship because nothing is worth losing your independence over.

Having someone to love and to be loved is beautiful but it's not easy to be in a relationship and maintain it right but it is important. It's essential to put in efforts to maintain your relationship and keep it healthy no matter what. Being in a relationship is a lot more than just the chase and being together and existing, your relationship needs time and effort and love and nurturing to grow and develop. But at the same time, you should never forget the importance of personal growth as well. Spending time with your partner sharing your life with them is essential but it's also important that you maintain your own self in a relationship as well. People often tend to lose their sense of self when they're in a relationship and make it all about their partner or their relationship but that's not how things should be. It's important to maintain your own independence and sense of self intact. If you're unable to do so and feel like you're losing yourself in your relationship, you may need to take important steps to fix things and prevent your relationship from turning toxic.

Here are some tips to stay independent in a relationship:

1. Don't underestimate the importance of personal space and alone time. Take some time away from your partner and have some alone time. Pamper yourself and indulge yourself. Learn to love and enjoy your own company.

2. Don't forget your friends and family. Being in a relationship does not mean that you cannot have friends and family and your own social circle. If your partner doesn't want to spend time with them, it's alright but don't forget to take some time out to be with your friends and social circle and your family because they're an important part of your life.

3. Don't compromise on your values and beliefs and morals or even your principles in life because your partner does not agree with them. Your opinions might differ because you are different people who were brought up by a different set of parents in different cultural and socio-economical backgrounds. Your opinions and views on things might be different and that does not need to change for you to be together. Those things make you who you are so, don't compromise there.

4. Don't forget your hobbies and interests. It's okay to explore your partners' interest and hobbies and have fun together but if your partner doesn't like your hobbies and interests as much, it doesn't mean that you should give them up. Don't give up your passions and interests and hobbies for a relationship.

5. Don't put too much pressure on your relationship and don't expect too much from it. Don't make your relationship your world. Explore your relationship but focus on other things in life as well. Don't ignore your education or your career for your relationship because it's not worth it.

Credits :byrdie

