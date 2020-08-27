Taking time for yourself may seem selfish, especially when you are in a relationship. But, those short periods of solitude gives one some time off the turmoil and helps get recharged. Everyone likes to have some personal space regardless of a healthy and strong relationship. Giving each other space may sound dramatic to some, but having that can reduce the tension in a relationship.

Personal space is a necessity that you need in order to stay sane. Being with your partner is great, but both sides should have enough space to breathe in the relationship to avoid feeling trapped. Understanding why it is essential to have personal space may help you feel less selfish and happy in the relationship.

Here are the reasons why making room for yourself in your relationship is healthy.

1- Spending too much time together can make you feel suffocated. Everyone needs some time off once in a while, and be themselves. Not only is it good for you, but your relationship as well.

2- It will help you develop a stronger sense of self, which will make you more secure in life and your relationship. Plus, it will foster trust between you and your significant other.

3- Do you get suspicious of your partner when they are out of sight? Not being able to spend your day with your partner can make you suspicious. But you can avoid this if you know how to allow each other to have some space.

4- Having interests outside your relationship will strengthen it. When you are able to cultivate a life beyond your relationship, you have something to share with each other at the end of the day. What will you share if you are together all the time? It will keep the communication going and help you build a more loving and trusting relationship.

5- No matter how much you love your partner; you were an individual before you met them. Don’t lose your individuality in your relationship if you want your bond to prosper. Also, don’t let anyone define you solely in terms of the relationship.

ALSO READ: THESE are the 6 tips to follow for being truly happy in a relationship