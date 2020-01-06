Relationship Advice: THESE are the signs that you're over dependent on your partner

It is essential to maintain a balance in your relationship and ensure that it's not unhealthy and for that, it's essential to ensure that you're not too dependent on your partner and expecting far too much.

Relationships are all about finding a partner you can depend on and turn to for some support whenever you need it. We all want a partner who can be by our side during our ups and downs and vice versa. There's nothing wrong with wanting someone who is responsible and dependable and once you do find that person, it's not wrong to depend on him or her. But always remember that there's a very thin line between being dependent and being over-dependent. It's completely alright to turn to your partner for some advice when you're stuck or expecting them to be emotionally available when you've had a bad day but where do you draw the line? You cannot depend on your partner completely to make you happy and complete you. This is where things can go wrong. Your partner can be a source of happiness but you cannot solely depend on them to make you happy all the time. And beyond that being dependent on your partner for every little thing can turn your relationship toxic even before you realise it. This is why we all need to keep an eye out for signs that can be deal-breakers.

Here are some red flags that you need to look out for that could signal that you're over-dependent on your partner:

1. You don't like doing anything alone or with your friends or family. You only want to be with your partner all the time. The idea of doing anything without your partner and having fun without your partner by your side makes you anxious and stressed out and you're constantly thinking about them or texting or calling them instead of focusing on what you're doing.

2. There is no "me" time or personal space in your relationship. You spend all your time with your partner and don't understand the concept of privacy or personal space at all. You don't spend time apart and there's no individuality left in your relationship. Your personal life simply does not exist.

3. It's fun to get to know each other and explore each other's passions and interests but that's where it should stop. Exploring each other's interests does not mean that your personal interests and hobbies and passions take a backseat. Share them but if your partner's interests are the only ones that exist in your life now, then you may be a tad bit too dependent on your partner.

4. You constantly need validation from your partner. Your happiness depends on their validation and if they don't approve of something it simply breaks your heart and you work towards being the way that your partner wants you to be. If you're trying to be the perfect person that they want, this could be a sign of trouble. Remember to always keep your individuality and essence of yourself even when you're in a relationship.

5. Your opinions and visions and dreams and needs, all take a backseat because you give more importance to your partner's needs and their dreams and ambitions. Remember that a relationship is about being equals and not about giving up to make your partner happy. It's essential to ensure that your partner too goes an extra mile for your happiness as you do.

6. You're possessive and insecure and can't handle your partner going out without you. You tend to get stressed out and anxious if your partner goes out with his friends or family without you and you tend to overthink everything and start second-guessing your relationship.

