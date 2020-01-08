Relationship Advice: THESE signs are a hint that your partner is losing interest in you

Sometimes things between a couple simply fizzle out and everything just seems different. If your gut is telling you that there's something wrong and your partner's behaviour is changing, it could be because your partner is losing interest in you.

Being in a relationship with someone can be amazing. To love and to be loved is one of the pleasures of life that we all crave for. But the dating world is harsh and people drop their partners like a hot potato at the tiniest sign of trouble and in the middle of all this chaos, it can be very difficult to maintain a relationship and ensure that your partner does not lose interest in you. Sometimes you just need to know when it's time to step back and let your partner just walk away without making a mess in your life and for that, you need to know if your partner is losing interest in you and in the relationship. Sometimes these signs are not as simple as your partner pulling away from you or your gut telling you that something is wrong, this is why we all need to be on a lookout for signs that hint that our partner might be losing interest and evaluate the situation before it's too late.

Here are some signs that your partner is losing interest:

1. They do pay as much attention to you as they used. When your partner values you, they will shower you with loads of attention whenever they have the time but if your partner has been far too busy and doesn't give you attention, it's time you understand that no one has the time, people make time for their loved ones.

2. It's okay to have friends and spend time with them but if your partner picks their friends over you, there's something wrong. It's normal if your partner wants to go out with their friends and have some space but only as long as it's not at the cost of your couple time.

3. Your partner should be your source of support and strength and they should be dependable and reliable but if your partner is never by your side in your time of need, this means that they might be losing interest in you.

4. Your partner has stopped talking about the future and it's starting to seem like you're not a part of their future anymore. If and when they talk about the future, it does not include you.

5. They are constantly annoyed and there's a lot of communication gap between you both. They seem to be stonewalling you and shutting you out

Credits :pinkvilla

