Relationship Advice: THESE signs hint that your ex is still angry with you

Your ex may be talking to you but that doesn't mean that they're not angry with you and still want to be friends after having their heartbroken.

Breakups are difficult and they can take a toll on your mental health. When a beautiful relationship that's supposed to be full of love just comes to an end it just breaks your heart and causes an immense amount of agony which makes it the worst feeling of the world but it doesn't just end there. Every breakup is not amicable, some are messy and have a lot of screaming and crying and begging and trying to fix things and there's a lot of pain and stress and there are hurtful words thrown around things don't always end on good terms and not every relationship ends with a friendship. Giving your ex a clean slate and starting all over again as friends can be a tough task especially when there's a lot of bad blood. It's understandable that one would want to be friends with their ex because the end of a relationship shouldn't be an end of a friendship but if your ex feels betrayed or bitter or is just hurt, they may not be very happy with the idea of being friends with you after all the pain you've caused them. Constantly going after your ex and expecting friendship from them may not be a very good idea when they feel like they've been burnt by you and their anger and frustration needs to be understood. It's essential to give your ex some space and time that they need to heal and get over their pain before putting your friendship on the table.

Here are some signs that your ex is still angry.

1. They have shut you out and refuse to communicate with you even after repeated attempts. They don't want to have anything to do with you and they aren't scared of making that obvious. They've blocked you from every possible place and social media accounts or simply don't answer and leave your message at seen.

2. They refuse to return your old things and destroy your things or anything that reminds them of you. They burn or destroy the gifts that you've given them and ensure that they cut out everything that reminds them of their relationship with you from their lives.

3. They're doing everything in their power to make your life difficult in a subtle way. It could be anything from keying your car to just blocking the bathroom when you have to rush to work if you're still living with them. They are holding a grudge and do everything possible to make your life tough by doing little things like starting a bad rumour about you at work or just plotting some bad revenge strategy.

4. They're passive-aggressive with you. They leave passive-aggressive comments on your social media profile(s) or maybe they're just throwing around a passive-aggressive comment every now and then when they speak to you. They use sarcasm to show their anger in a subtle manner.

5. They're putting your common friends in a tough position by making them choose a side. They're guilt-tripping your mutual friends into picking between the two of you.

6. They're trying to get back at you by showing off. They try to act happier around you and hide away their problems and pain. They do their best to shove their happiness in your face and show you that they're happy with or without you.

Credits :elite daily

