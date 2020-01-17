Relationship Advice: THESE signs indicate that you're dating the wrong person

It's not necessary that every relationship has a happy ending or works out for people. People often end up dating the wrong person without even realising it.

We're all looking for our Mr Right or Miss Right to date. We're all savvy with the concept of "the one" who we're meant to be with and who is the right person for us and it is important to have a relationship with the right person. Sometimes you might be in love or in a relationship but being mad in love doesn't mean that you're with the right person and being with wrong person only means one thing - it's not going to work out because no matter how hard you try, you're just not meant to be with them. People and relationships are complicated and it's often very difficult to understand when you're going in the right direction and when you're heading in the wrong direction. This is why it's important to understand emotions and relationships better because the deeper your understanding of relationships and love is the easier it will be for you to understand when you're dating the wrong person and need to put a stop to things before they get more hurtful.

Here are signs that you're in a relationship with the wrong person.

1. You don't feel the need to turn to your partner to share your happiest moment or your bad one for that matter. You're okay and happy even if you don't share your happy moments with your partner and you definitely don't want to turn to them in the moment of your need or problems.

2. You did experience the spark and passion when you started dating but it soon fizzled out, too soon or maybe you never felt it at all. Every couple needs to have a special chemistry and spark of their own and if you've just never felt it, it could be a hint that they're not the one. Love comes with a lot of passion and if there's no passion then your love isn't enough to sustain your relationship.

3. Your relationship is weird. You fight constantly or you simply don't fight at all. Communication is the key to every relationship and if you don't fight at all it just means that you don't feel the need to communicate and there's a lack of communication and emotions and feelings in your relationship. And if you fight too much and just never seem to be able to talk about things in a constructive manner then clearly your relationship lacks what's needed for it to last in the long-run.

4. You don't feel happy with you're with them. Your happiness doesn't get elevated and you don't feel extra happy or special when you're with them. You don't laugh together or have any inside jokes of your own. You don't have fun together as a couple.

5. Not being with them and not spending time with them does not really bother you. You're okay with just existing and having a namesake relationship but you don't share a deeper connection and none of you are bothered by it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

