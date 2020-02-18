Relationship Advice: THESE social media rules can help keep your relationship healthy

Every relationship has some boundaries and rules and the same way, it's also important to have some social media ground rules for when you're in a romantic relationship.

In today's time, we're all addicted to social media. Some love Snapchat and the others love Instagram. Every person has that one social networking site that they constantly check and update because they just can't help it but when you're in a relationship it's always good to follow some social media etiquettes and rules. This helps in keeping your relationship free of any complications that social media can bring along.



Every relationship requires some healthy relationship boundaries and while we tend to set some boundaries, we often tend to forget all about social media. This is why having some ground rules of social media usage can do good for every relationship. Couples often tend to post on social media and engage with each other but with no boundaries or ground rules, it's easy to cross lines and make things uncomfortable for your partner and sometimes this can take a toll on your relationship as well. Not having any social media rules can also impact your relationship in such a negative manner that it won't take long for your relationship to turn unhealthy or rather toxic.

Here are some social media rules that every couple needs for a healthy relationship.

1. The first thing to remember is that it's always nice to ask your partner for their permission before you go public on your social media with your relationship or get all mushy in their comments section. They may not be ready or comfortable with declaring their love on social media or going public with their relationship.

2. Discuss social media PDA. How much are you and your partner comfortable sharing on social media and how it's going impact their lives? Come to an understanding about it and find your middle ground and set some rules.

3. When it comes to following an ex, it's always good to discuss it with your partner. While it may not seem like a big deal, for some people it can be a sensitive matter and your partner may not be happy or comfortable with you following your ex or interacting with them.

4. Do not air your dirty laundry in public. A fight between a couple should remain between them and it should not become something that you display all over your social media profile.

5. Do not make your partner uncomfortable with too many mushy comments or passive-aggressive comments on their profile. Not every person wants to speak their mind on the comments section of their social media profile with the person that they're in a relationship with.

6. Avoid stalking your partner and keeping tabs on whose picture they like and whose picture they're commenting on. Even if you don't like something, remember that it's their social media account and you cannot control it for them. Take such things with a pinch of salt.

