Relationship Advice: THESE tips can help you bring back the spark in your relationship

Sometimes it may feel like your relationship has become very boring and monotonous and you just can't feel the sparks anymore. This is the time when you and your partner need to work on rekindling your relationship before you drift apart.

Every relationship begins with that imaginary spark that helps burn that fire of love in our hearts and it's just what we all need to keep our relationship going. But what happens when this spark suddenly dies? It often happens that couples lose their love because they don't feel the spark anymore but it's important to remember that life does not serve everything to you on a platter. You have to work hard to make your relationship work and you cannot expect your relationship to sustain when you don't put in any efforts to keep the love blooming and the spark burning. But if the spark in your relationship has fizzled out, it doesn't mean that there's no hope for your relationship. It only means that your relationship needs some care and efforts to bring back the lost love and that spark.

Here are some tips to rekindle your relationship and bring back the spark in it:

1. The first thing you need to focus on is the physical intimacy. Couples often forget to do the little things that can bring their relationship to life. A touch as simple as holding hands can be very important for a relationship. Hold hands, hug each other more often, share more kisses and steal some too.

2. Sometimes we just let our egos get the better of us and just refuse to let things go and hold it against our partners. This often takes a toll on our relationship and sometimes all you need to do is let it go. Let things just slide and sometimes you need to let go of your ego and just apologise.

3. We often take our partners for granted and ignore the importance of looking good. It's nice to simply dress up and look good and impress our partners or rather surprise them with it. It will make them feel special to know that you put some extra effort to look good for them.

4. Sometimes all you need to do is communicate. Talking can help a lot. Be a good listener for your partner, maybe they just want to be heard. Lend them your ear and your shoulder. Be more empathetic towards them.

5. Don't just spend your time stuck between the walls of your home. Go out and have some fun. Go to the gaming zone and play some fun childish games. Go for a walk on the beach or just go hiking. Go for go-karting or paintball fight or laser tag.

6. Do things together. Don't let your partner take the sole responsibility of the house. Spend time on cooking together in the kitchen or simply go grocey shopping together and take some responsibility of the house.

Credits :pinkvilla

