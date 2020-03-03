Relationship Advice: THESE tips can help you to handle a commitment phobic partner

We all have fears of different things but some people just fear being vulnerable in a relationship. They are uncomfortable with opening themselves up to the possibility of heartbreak and that makes them difficult to handle.

When we truly like or love someone, we want to spend all our lives with them. We all want someone who can love us. There's nothing better than dating someone who is heads over heels for you and who connects with you. We crave a deep connection with our companion and once you find it you feel the need to lock it down but it's not uncommon to end up with someone who fears commitment. Some people face a lot of problems when it comes to committing to the person they love. They may love you from all their heart but when it comes to being exclusive or naming the relationship or taking it to the next level scares them so much that they would rather end the relationship or distant themselves than take that risk and this is just their messed up defence mechanism. Most people do this because of the fear of pain. Taking the risk of commitment also means that are opening themselves up to the possibility of heartbreak and pain. Dating someone like that can be very difficult but it's not impossible.

Here are some tips to deal with a person who has commitment phobia.

1. Spend time and understand your partner. People with commitment phobia have trust issues and fear heartbreak. They run away from their problems and avoid dealing with their insecurities rather than confronting these issues. Understanding them and their problems will help you grow closer to them and penetrate the walls they have built around themselves.

2. Try not to push them or threaten them with ultimatums. Some people just need more time and giving them their time and space can work wonders for your relationship. Let them do things at their own pace.

3. Take baby steps. Help them on their journey to get over their fear by starting with small commitments like planning a weekend together or meeting your friends and take it forward but in baby steps.

4. People with commitment phobia feel that they might lose their freedom in a relationship so learn to give them their space and freedom. Respect their needs and accept them the way they are. They may feel the need to go away for a weekend to spend time with their friends or to be alone and you have to just deal with it.

5. Focus on yourself too. Don't dedicate your life to "fixing" a commitment-phobic person. They may never be able to commit so, learn to focus a little on yourself and your needs. Indulge in some self-care and learn to never depend on them.

Read More