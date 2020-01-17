Relationship Advice: THESE tips will help you get out of a toxic relationship with your dignity intact

No matter how much you love someone, it's not worth being in a toxic relationship. Love shouldn't come at the cost of your mental health and peace of mind.

Love and relationships hold a lot of importance in our lives. They give more meaning to our life and they give us the companionship that we crave. A good relationship is good for our personal life and growth and it helps us stay happier and improves our mental health as well but a bad relationship can hit pause on our lives and take it to a new low. You may be doing your best and giving your relationship your 100% but that doesn't mean that your partner is doing the same. Some people are just too negative and toxic to have a healthy relationship and if you end up with such a person, it can become very difficult to keep your relationship healthy. But once your relationship turns toxic, there's no option to fix it. The only way to keep your sanity and maintain your mental health is to end things and walk away no matter how much you love someone. Remember that your mental health is much more important than being with a person you love. But walking out of a toxic relationship can be tough and if you're wondering how to do it, you may need a few tips.

Here are tips on getting out of a toxic relationship.

1. The first step to walking out of a toxic relationship is understanding that your relationship is toxic and it's draining your energy and positivity and affecting your mental health. It's essential that you stop denying it and accept the fact that your relationship has become unhealthy and toxic and none of you is benefitting from it.

2. Try to determine the reason why you're staying in the relationship. Once you understand the reason, it'll be easier to work on it and take a step forward. It's important to understand the reason behind our actions if we want to change the way we handle things. Once you have the diagnosis you can treat the problem.

3. Another important thing to do is to prepare yourself to take a step forward and fix things in your life. Prepare yourself to end your toxic relationship by learning to value yourself and loving yourself. Don't forget to stand up for yourself.

4. Talk to your partner and tell them that you want to end things and try to put across your points and reasons behind this decision. Don't give in to them and don't let them push your buttons. Remember that it's more important to walk out of the relationship than having the last word. If they don't understand and turn bitter, don't let it affect you.

5. Cut them off and avoid any sort of communication with a person who brings so much negativity into your life. Try to surround yourself with happy and positive people or just take a vacation.

6. Don't forget that you need some time to heal and move on. Take that much-needed break and give yourself the time and space you need to heal and mourn the loss of a relationship and love.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More