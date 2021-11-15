Relationship green flags that indicate you've found your soulmate

We often hear about red flags to watch out for in relationships to avoid dating the wrong person. Hence, we often look for signs of a toxic partner such as gaslighting or emotional abuse. But seldom do we stop to think about relationship ‘green flags’ that can make your partner a joy to be with. So today, we dive deep and bring you aspects that are considered green flags in relationships that let you know you are dating a keeper.

They communicate clearly with you even in times of distress

The last thing you need is a partner who acts distant and shuts you out when they have had a bad day. Clear communication can help you avoid drama in the relationship and it ensures there is no misunderstanding between the two of you.

You can be your authentic self, there's no need for pretence

Just like you often dress to impress while on a date, people initially tend to present the best version of themselves to their partners. However, as time passes, you should be able to relax around each other and hang out wearing sweatpants or pyjamas instead of fancy outfits. It can be bliss to date someone who lets you be yourself, where you can unapologetically binge on a bag of chips or fart around them. There is no room for judgement because you know that they already love the real you.

They are your biggest cheerleader

You know you’ve found the one when they are happiest to see you grow and succeed in life. Not only would they cheer you when you are feeling blue, but they shall support your career as well as your personal aspirations.

They don’t have a compulsive need to win every fight

A healthy relationship is one where you understand that you are both on the same team. A good partner will not argue with you just so you know that they are right every time. They shall value being with you more than winning an argument with you.

Have you noticed any of these green flags in your current relationship? Tell us!

