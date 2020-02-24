Relationship Talk: 7 reasons why you should totally date a pet parent

Dating someone who has the responsibility of a pet child can be tough but it has its benefits too. Pet parents might not be easy to date but they make the best partners in the long-run.

Being in a relationship is fun, more so because you have someone to share your life with. There's nothing better than having someone you love by your side to accompany you through all your ups and downs in life but what if that special someone happens to be a pet parent? While many people think that it can be a big hassle to date someone who is a pet parent because they have responsibilities but the fact is that it actually a lot different. Being with someone who is a pet parent can be a fun and rather rewarding experience. Being a part of the life of a pet parent can be a beautiful journey because there are benefits of dating a pet parent other than the immense love that you receive from their pet. A pet parent may have some of the qualities that are essential for a relationship in the long-run which makes them the perfect candidate for being your companion for life.

Here are some benefits of dating a pet parent.

1. They are known to be very patient. Training a pet and taking care of them requires a lot of patience. Our pets tend to break or chew up our favourite things and they also turn notorious and stirr up a lot of trouble but if someone has the patience to put up with all of that without being angry and frustrated then imagine the kind of patience they have to maintain your relationship.

2. Having a pet means giving up a lot in life. You cannot go out on a spontaneous trip and you have to cancel that party plan because your baby needs you. All these things mean one thing - commitment. Pet parents know how to commit and stay loyal and that makes them the perfect people if you are looking for commitment.

3. Being a pet parent is a full-time job. Having a pet is like having a 3-year-old child for the rest of your life and a pet parent know how to take care of them. They're true caregivers and no one can do it better than them.

4. Pet parents happen to be very understanding as well. Someone who can understand the different tones of the dog's bark or cat's meow will surely know when something is wrong with you and they will stand by you the best that they can. They have a higher emotional quotient and will be able to understand you better.

5. They understand love better than anyone else. They have seen and experienced unconditional love and will know how to shower you with it. They happen to be very affectionate and loving.

6. An added advantage of dating a pet parent is that they love cuddles. They are used to cuddling with their pets at random and love all the snuggled and affection that it brings and you'll be showered with loads of hugs and snuggles and random cuddles.

7. Someone who has a pet understands responsibility very well and does not shy away from taking on responsibility. They won't run away from it and they will be the responsible one in the relationship.

