Relationship Talk: Here's how a PISCES man will break up with you as per astrology

If you are dating a Pisces and are finding your partner a bit lost and unusual than before, then here are some signs which show how a Pisces man will break up with you as per astrology.

Breakups are never easy. It always has to be that one person who feels happy to walk out of a relationship, while leaving the other one devastated. As per zodiac signs, some signs act weird before the breakup and make sure to trouble their partner with their antics. And one such zodiac sign is Pisces. The Pisces men surely don't know how to deal with breakups, and they act out in irrational ways, which leaves their partner worrying. They are loving, loyal and compassionate in a relationship, but when they decide to swim away, they give out all sorts of signs.

If you are dating a Pisces, then here are some ways in which your partner might break up with you. These signs will help you understand your relationship in a better way.

He will become more distant than usual:

When a Pisces man decides that it's over, he will try to act a bit weird and distant than usual. He will behave as if he is other stuff in life. He will do everything he can to avoid a confrontation. Remember it's natural for a Pisces man to draw into himself from time to time, so don't be overly concerned about it. Make sure you do your best to understand his actual position.

He will still try to be your best friend:

A Pisces man will still care for you in some way, but getting a straight answer may be difficult. He will make you comfortable about the breakup but will leave you wondering what it was all about. He will try to show you how he feels rather than explaining it verbally.

He will make you feel that you never knew him:

Pisces man will act weird around you and might even talk behind your back. He will neglect you and behave like a stranger with you. All this will make you wonder if you at all know it the person or not. Pisces won't want to confront you head-on, so it's the roundabout way they may get you.

He will give you multiple reasons to worry:

He will take whatever you say lightly, will not bother to answer your messages and will even take you for granted. He may seem unmotivated at times, but that is only because he has already fought and toiled, and is now in a place knowing his mission is one of peace and contentment.

When he breaks up, he will not stay in touch as well:

Pisces is known to be quite a heartbreaker. If they don't feel like their kind of magic is useful where they are, they will naturally seek out where it will be. If they don't want to be with you anymore, they might not stay in touch with you.

