Relationship Talk: THESE are the things a toxic relationship will teach you

Have you just come out of a toxic relationship? If yes, then here are something that a toxic relationship has taught you and why you should be happy for yourself.

Sometimes a relationship ends with mutual consent while at times it ends on a bad note. Fights, misconceptions and many other things make a relationship toxic and that's when two people decide to let go of it. Well, yes you love that person, but if you leave that person because of how toxic things have got, then you are nowhere to be blamed for that. If you have just walked out of a toxic relationship, then here are some things that you must keep in mind.

These things will help you love yourself more and will also give you a sense of understanding about what to not do in your next relationship.

Read below to find out what your toxic relationship teaches you and helps you become a better person.

Understand what not to do:

This is one of the most important things that a toxic relationship can teach you. It'll teach you what not to do next time. There are certain things that we do in a relationship that makes it toxic over time. Right from overthinking to constantly debating about whether your partner loves you or not, makes the relationship better. Even if we don't accept it, we know what went wrong. And hence, to avoid all this in the future, our toxic relationship teaches us what not to do the next time.

Figure out the type of partner you want:

Sometimes a relationship ends on a bad note because we realise that, it's not what we were looking for. And one major thing a bad relationship teaches us is what we want from our partner. Even as we hold on to toxic people, we do start to very clearly see their shortcomings, and therefore, we get a sense of what we ideally would want if we were in charge of the world. So, make a list of the things you are looking for in your partner.

To let go is not giving up:

Just because you end things on a sour go, that doesn't mean you are giving up on the person. You need to realise that letting go doesn't mean giving up. Understand that you can let go of a love that isn’t serving you and move on with your head held high, knowing that you did your best.

Being single is better than being unhappy:

Sometimes all it takes is one toxic relationship to make you realise that you are enough for yourself. It teaches you the importance of self-love. There is nothing worse than the day in and day out suffering from being in a toxic relationship. When you are alone, you can do what you want without feeling miserable. Remember, true love is waiting for you, so enjoy your solo time without feeling guilty.

