Relationship Talks: 5 Reasons why we don't need the perfect relationship

When a relationship is too perfect and too good to be true, chances are that it won't be real enough to last long and if you're one of those hoping for the perfect romance, it's time to change the way to see love and romance.

We've all come across those beautiful and romantic happy endings and many of us just want that but when it comes to real-life romantic stories are a lot different. Real-life love stories are a lot different. Many people want the perfect relationship where everything goes in the right direction but the fact is that perfect relationships are not realistic. This often puts the strain of unattainable and unrealistic standards on our relationship and can do a lot of damage as well.



The perfect relationship is actually just an illusion because real relationships are much more complex and difficult. Real relationships are of real people with real problems and mistakes that couples need to resolve together. Real relationships are far from perfect but they are practical and they make us happy and for all of us who are hoping to find the perfect partner and the perfect relationships, that's not going to happen because real and perfect are two different things and they don't go hand in hand.

Here is why we don't need a perfect relationship.

1. Relationships and people cannot grow or evolve if there are no challenges in their path and when you're not growing together then chances are that you will feel stuck in a rut that makes your relationship far from perfect. We need to grow mature with time and our bonds need to strengthen which cannot happen without all the ups and downs.

2. People in perfect relationships often don't know how to value each other. You learn to value your bond and your partner only if there are ups and downs in your life and your relationship.

3. The perfect relationship often lacks communication. When couples communicate they tend to have fights, arguments and disagreements but when there is a lack of communication, everything seems too perfect and easy to be real.

4. Perfect relationships tend to end badly because chances are that you will grow apart because of the lack of communication and value. Moreover, people change with time and so do their values and goals and often the perfect relationship fails to catch up,

5. Relationships that seem perfect often lack bonding and strength and perfect relationships often lack true connection and end up having a superficial connection.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More