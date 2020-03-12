Relationship Talks: 5 Signs that show you are a bad partner

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

It's not necessary that your partner is a bad partner in the relationship. Sometimes we miss out on our mistakes and blame the other person for damaging our relationship when in fact the blame lies with us.

Love feels amazing but once you're in a relationship things tend to change. You go from the sparks and passion to sharing a peaceful silence. It's important for your relationship to grow and remain healthy at the same time. When trouble knocks the door most people are unable to understand the cause behind the problems in their relationship and start blaming their partner for everything that goes wrong but it's very important to look at yourself as well and evaluate the situation. We as humans have a habit of overlooking our own problems, behaviour and actions and play the blame game which is a waste of time. It's not always necessary that your partner is the bad guy in the relationship. Because if you're facing issues even after your partner is working on the problems, chances are that you're the toxic one. Instead of making your partner the bad guy and throwing the blame, it's a good idea to look at yourself and work on these issues and try to be a good partner in your relationship.

Here are some signs that you're the bad partner in the relationship.

1. You're constantly criticising your partner and blaming them for every little thing that is going wrong in your relationship. You point out all the things that your partner does or says wrong and pick fights with them.

2. You stonewall your partner when you're upset with them. Communication is very important in a relationship and when you build a wall around your emotions and shut your partner out it will only damage your relationship and hurt your partner. Bottling up your emotions and staying quite will only worsen the situation.

3. You absolutely need to have the last word in an argument no matter how harsh it may be. You're so blinded by your anger that you always feel the need to win the argument instead of resolving the problem.

4. Every relationship work on the give and take concept but it's not uncommon for someone to do more than the other but this can cause problems in your relationship. If you're putting in very little work and they're the ones doing all the heavy lifting. You're not a good partner if you expect to receive as much as you give.

5. You do not prioritise your relationship at all. We all have ups and downs in our lives but these ups and downs should not impact our relationships and our priorities but if you pay less attention to your relationship and your partner because of the extra workload or stress.

