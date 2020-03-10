Relationship Talks: 6 mistakes that women make when dating a divorcee

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

No one tells you the do's and don'ts of dating a divorced man and it sure is a rocky road. This is why most women make common mistakes which can be avoided with a little bit of precaution and advice.

Love does not have any limitations. We don't get to decide who we love but we can keep an eye out for any red flags and avoid making mistakes that can turn our love life upside down. Many of us date people who are from a different age group and are much older or younger than us and while we always try to avoid making big mistakes that can get us in trouble, we often miss out on something or the other. But no one really tells you how to go about things when you date a divorced man. In today's progressive time, we don't see it as a big to date a divorced man but sometimes it can prove to be troublesome for us. But there are many lingering questions and doubts when it comes to dating a divorced man and no one tells you how to handle that. There's rarely any dating advice that you will get about dating a divorcee but it's always good to avoid making some common mistakes that women make when they date a divorced man.

Here are dating mistakes to avoid when you are in a relationship with a divorcee.

1. Not knowing the reason behind the divorce. We agree that his past does not matter and he may have made mistakes and deserves the benefit of the doubt but it's also very important to be armed with the knowledge for your own sake. Always do your bit to find out why things ended with his wife.

2. Never date a man who is still in the middle of a battle with his ex-wife. Things are bound to get messy and you do not want to be in the middle of it when that happens. And if the situation is such, chances are that he hasn't had the time to move on from his past.

3. Get to know about his understanding of marriage and his opinion on getting married again. You may want to get married at some point in the future and there's no point getting into a relationship if you both are not on the same page about it and have different plans for your lives.

4. Don't ignore the finances. Finances play a big role when you get involved in each others lives and want to take things further. IF your divorced beau is paying his ex-wife a big alimony or monthly maintenance, find out the condition of his finances because you both have to run a home together.

5. If he has children, it's best to know what he thinks about having children with you and if he needs you to be involved with his children. You do not want to suddenly be step-mom to his kids and it's always best to know and prepare yourself for what is coming your way.

6. Your partner's behaviour towards his ex-wife and his past speaks a lot about who he is as a person. If a man is cold towards his own kids and is incapable of accepting that something went wrong with his relationship, then do you really think he is the right man for you?

