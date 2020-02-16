Relationship Talks: 6 signs that your beau is #BoyfriendGoals like Ranveer Singh

We all adore Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh but the actor seems to have won hearts with his antics and has set the bar really high for the best boyfriend ever and we all want someone like him!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone happen to be the cutest couple in B-town. Before being the best husband, Ranveer Singh was the best boyfriend that every girl wanted. He set #BoyfriendGoals and this Bollywood power couple was absolute #RelationshipGoals. Their super cute relationship made us all want a Ranveer Singh of our own. Ranveer seemed to have won hearts with his amazing personality as well as all the charm and handsomeness but that's not the only reason why his female fans love him. Ranveer Singh garnered a large female fan following because of the #BoyfriendGoals that he managed to set and every woman wants her man to take a few boyfriend/husband lessons from him.

The actor seems to be madly in love with his girlfriend, now wife, and he always held her in high regards and gave her immense love and respect. But we all know that Ranveer Singh was the typical whipped boyfriend and he set the bar really high for all the girls who wanted a man like Ranveer Singh. So, if you're wondering what qualities would make your man your Ranveer Singh, here are some signs that your boyfriend is absolute #BoyfriendGoals like Ranveer.

1. Ranveer was always very vocal about his love and he has never shied away from some mushy PDA or gooey Instagram posts or publicly declaring his love for Deepika Padukone. We all remember how he walked behind her with a rose and if your boyfriend isn't afraid of showing the world how much he loves you, he might just be your personal Ranveer Singh.

2. Ranveer never shied away from travelling across the world to meet the woman he loves while she was busy working. If your loverboy has no problems catching the next flight out to see you and just have a moment with you, he's definitely the one.

3. He is in awe of you even after being with you for a really long time. He still stares at you like an awestruck teenager every time you walk into the room all dressed up and he just can't stop making some of the sappiest comments and mushy gestures to express his love for you then beware because he's a keeper!

4. We all want a partner like Ranveer Singh who always supports his woman. He's always by her side through her ups and downs and is always supportive of her success and career choices and he's clearly her biggest fan and we all want a man who is a fan of our work and us in general.

5. Ranveer Singh is the life of the party and has an extremely outgoing and cheerful personality. Who doesn't want a man who always keeps you entertained and happy and wins everyone's heart with his quirks?

6. Ranveer Singh is the kind of man who is very comfortable and secure in his relationship and we all want that. He is not insecure with his wife's success or with her past for that matter. He shares a great relationship with her ex-boyfriend and is never uncomfortable with Deepika's career choices or who she works with, in fact, he always encourages her and if your man does the same then I guess, you've found your Ranveer Singh.

