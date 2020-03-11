Relationship Talks: 7 Questions that you should ask before you get back with your ex

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A broken relationship leaves a lot of unanswered questions and it's best to get answers to these questions before you jump into the same old relationship patterns; Read on

Every now and then we come across a challenging question when it comes to a relationship but the biggest challenge is a broken relationship. Dating is tough and risky but breakups are equally difficult. But when you miss your ex and see an opportunity to get back with them, most people would happily take it up but it's important to remember that there are quite a few unanswered questions there. Moreover, it's very easy to fall back into old patterns and face the same old problems. You may have seen a lot of change in your ex and may feel enticed to get back with that person but there's a lot more to a relationship than just that. It's essential to understand that a relationship ends for a number of reasons. It's not something that happens due to one tiny reason but because of a number of factors which play a big role in sustaining a relationship and if it ended the first time, who is to say that it won't happen again? This is why you should find the answers to your questions before you jump back into a relationship with your ex.

Here are some questions that you should ask before you get back with your ex.

1. Why did your relationship end? Evaluate the reason behind your relationship ending and discuss it with your ex. You both may have different perspectives on it. Understanding your ex-lovers stance on it might help you figure out what went wrong and how to avoid it.

2. What have you learnt in the time you've spent apart? Other than realising that you still love each other, this time apart might have brought around some other realisations that can change the way you do things in your relationship. This will help you understand if your ex-partner's thoughts about the relationship have changed or not.

3. Are there any unresolved issues? Many times we don't have the opportunities to explain why a relationship ends and while we do know the last straw, we don't understand the other causes that damaged our relationship and these problems remain unresolved. Don't just get carried away by your emotions. Understand the unresolved problems and deal with them.

4. Are you both up for working on your issues from the past? Getting back with your ex is not about putting the past behind, it's about dealing with the problems you had in the past and then moving forward and in order to do that both the people in a relationship should be willing to work on it.

5. Have they changed? This is one question that matters a lot. The person who is responsible for the big mistakes should be able to accept their mistakes and work on it and if your ex still hasn't done that and is still the same person then you may not want to jump into this relationship with them again.

6. Do you miss being in a relationship or do you miss your ex? Sometimes people just fall out of love but jump back into their old relationship because they simply don't want to be single or lonely and miss the companionship which is not a good idea. Understand if you want just a relationship or a relationship with your ex. If you still love your ex then it might be okay but otherwise, it's a big no-no.

7. Is your relationship healthy? Sometimes we end up with toxic people in a toxic cycle and it's not a good idea to get back into a relationship which brings out the worst in you. The right person and the right relationship will bring out the best in you and not the worse.

