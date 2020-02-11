Relationship Talks: Here's how you can recover after fight with your partner

Every relationship has fights, if you are going through a rough patch in your relationship, then here are some tips that can help you recover from a nasty fight with your partner.

Relationships need work just like everything else in life. You cannot expect to have a relationship without a fight. Every relationship has its share of ups and downs. What matters is, how you survive in that bad time and make your relationship strong. No, you are not alone when you fight with your partner over petty issues, all of us go through this at some point in our lives. Every relationship needs love and care, and sometimes, if you have to apologise to save the relationship, you should go ahead and do that.

If you and your partner have fought recently, and if you are confused about the situation, then these tips might help you with it. Read below to find out some tips that can help you communicate with your partner after a nasty argument.

Grab a chair and sit calmly:

Take some deep breaths and close your eyes naturally. Think about things that made you happy and the things that you want in your life. Relax and think about the beautiful sunshine and imagine the sun shining on your face.

Think about your heart:

Think about everything that happened. Think about the fight and everything that went wrong. Place a hand on your heart and one hand on the place on your body where you feel the disappointment. Take a deep breath and assure yourself that things will get better with time. It's a rough phase and you shall pass this too.

Once you start feeling better, think about your partner:

When you think about your partner, what is something you like or admire about him/her? See if you can think of three or four characteristics that you like about him/her. Grab your journal and write them down. So that you know that you haven't made a wrong decision.

Pick one of his/her desirable characteristics:

Pick some of the characteristics and write what you think about it. If it feels a bit flat, you probably still have some snarkiness hiding in there. Don't worry, that's normal.

Think about happy times:

Think about some funny and happy moments that you have spent with your partner. Think of times your partner has gone out of its way to make you happy. All the happy memories will surely make you realise that a fight is nothing in comparison to all the good times spent.

Read More