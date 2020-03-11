Relationship Talks: THIS is how you can manage your office romance

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Being in a relationship with a colleague can be very complicated, but we all have to learn how to manage our relationship and never let it come between our work and vice versa.

Love is blind. You don't get to pick who you love or date, it's just something that happens naturally. The heart wants what it wants but sometimes the matters of the heart can complicate your life. Love comes with a lot of risk and challenges but sometimes being in a relationship with someone you love can even more tricky when that person is your colleague. An office romance may seem fun with a few stolen kisses and some teasing here and there but the dynamics of such a relationship can also be very tricky. It's a rocky road and you're bound to come across some trouble every now and then. But it's very important to manage your relationship in such a way that it does not jeopardise your career. At the same time, it's also important to ensure that your relationship does not make things uncomfortable at work for those around you. We spend most of our time at work with our colleagues and it's our second home which is why it's important to ensure that things don't get awkward at work.

Here are some relationship rules to follow if you're dating a co-worker.

1. The most important thing to figure out before you date your co-worker is your company policy on dating a colleague. Ensure that none of you gets into any legal trouble for your relationship.

2. Have a plan for your breakup even before you start dating. A messy breakup can take a toll on your working relationship. It's not practical for one of you to quit because of your breakup which is why it's important to have ground rules for if you break up at all.

3. Learn to compartmentalise things. Every couple fights but you need to learn how to separate your work life and personal life. Don't bring your fights to work and don't let it affect your productivity. But also remember to not bring your work stress home either.

4. Avoid any public display of affection at your workplace. It can be very distracting to see your partner around you while you work but learn to keep your attention towards work and away from your partner or your relationship.

5. Don't involve your coworkers in your relationship. Avoid venting out your relationship problems to your coworkers or involving them in your fights. Do not expect them to take sides.

6. Do not give each other any sort of preferential treatment at work due to your relationship. Don't let your feelings come in the way of your professionalism. Also, remember to never share any confidential work-related information with your partner.

