Relationship talks: THESE are some dating terms that you should be familiar with in 2020

Communication is an essential part of every relationship and to communicate there are some slangs that you have to use. Read below to find out some dating terms of 2020 that you must know about.

Communication is the key to survive any relationship. And with time, there are new words that are coming in play when it comes to relationships. Gone are the days when people used to reply to BRB, LOL, BAE, etc. Now there are more bizarre slangs with even bizarre usage. When you think that you might have figured out dating, something new comes up and you’re back to square one! If you are new in the dating lingo and want to be at the top of your game, then you must know some dating terms already.

Here are some dating terms that everyone should know in 2020. These terms will not only help you understand your relationship in a better way but it will also help you communicate better, because what's a good relationship without communication?

Dating terms that you must know in 2020.

Benching:

via GIPHY

This term is used when a person is not that into you but still leads you on. You get all the promises and dreams but then, that's it. You get to hear everything, but nothing ever gets implemented.

Caspering:

via GIPHY

Casper the ghost is an inspiration behind this term. Caspering means when tries to ghost you but in a friendly way. If someone tells you to catch up and never does, that means the person is caspering you.

Orbiting:

via GIPHY

Sounds something to do with space, but it ain't. Orbiting is when someone refuses to have a conversation with you, leaves you on read but continues commenting on your social media handles.

Scrooging:

via GIPHY

This is the most bizarre one. It means when you decide to stop talking to someone right before the festive season to avoid buying them a gift.

Love bombing:

via GIPHY

Love bombing means when someone expresses everything they feel in one go. You feel overwhelmed and are certainly not ready to be love-bombed.

DTR:

via GIPHY

This is an abbreviation for Define The Relationship. It is used when the other person wants to know what exactly is the equation between the two of you.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More