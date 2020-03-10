Relationship Talks: THESE signs indicate that you have allowed your relationship to consume you

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Passion is an important part of our love lives but it's important to ensure that we don't let this love and passion take over our life. Sometimes we let our relationship consume us and that's never really a good thing.

We often come across people who let their relationships define them and their lives. Their lives revolve around their partner and their relationship and there's nothing more to their lives. They can't help but lose themselves in their love for their partner and in a way they allow their relationship to consume them. It may seem very passionate but it's not a very healthy thing. Losing your individuality in a relationship does not take you a long way in life.



"Tere dil mein meri saanson ko jagha mil jaye, Tere ishq mein meri jaan fanaa ho jaaye", we've all head this line from the movie, Fanaa and as romantic and passionate as it sounds, it's not a very healthy thing. Losing your identity and your rationality in a relationship can be very damaging for your self-esteem and your mental health and it's best if you learn how to stop the signs well in time and fix your mistakes before it gets too late and your do more damage to your emotional and mental wellbeing.

Here are some signs that you're letting your relationship consume you.

1. You're always planning your day around your partner's schedule and making changes and compromising on your personal goals in order to include them in your life. You've made everything about them.

2. You've let go of all your personal goals and passions. You've lost touch with the things you enjoyed or loved doing because you spend all your time, energy and emotions on your partner and your relationship as opposed to anything else.

3. Your partner and your relationship have become your top priority and you've stopped valuing the other relationships in your life. If you had to pick between your friends and your relationship or between your family and your relationship, you would blindly choose your relationship. You have stopped putting in efforts and nurturing your other relationships.

4. Everything you do is for your relationships and you've forgotten all about your own needs. You don't value or even pay heed to your own needs and every decision you make with regards to your future has something or the other to do with your relationship and your partner.

5. You're constantly thinking or talking about your partner and your relationship and everything that happens in your relationship impacts your mood and behaviour.

6. You cannot imagine a life without your partner and your relationship because you have invested everything you have in the relationship and there's nothing else left in your life to lose besides that and it often makes you anxious.

