Relationship Talks: THESE signs prove you are dating a real life superman

Sometimes you don't realise that your guy is actually your dream guy. If you want a superman, then maybe your guy is a real life superman. Read below to find out how and why.

When it comes to relationships, all of us have one set image in mind when it comes to imagining our dream guy. Be it wanting a guy like Superman or Peter Kavinsky, we all have our expectations set. Some women have a guy like this, they just don't know about it yet. Some guys will do everything to keep you and the people around him happy. They have some principles that they'll never break and will motivate you to work harder for your dreams. If you think your guy has some of these qualities, then maybe he is a real-life superman.

Read below to find out signs which state that your guy is a real-life superman.

Your guy is selfless:

He does things from the kindness of his heart without expecting anything in return. People can rely on him, and he does not ask the same of others. He is selfless and spreads positivity always. He'll always be there for you and others but doesn't expect the same from others.

He doesn't mind cooking for you:

Sometimes, when you are tired and don't want to cook, your guy takes a charge and prepares a good meal for you. He’s detailed, so he knows your favourite meals. He will never say it out loud 10 times after cooking a meal. He loves to do such things for you.

He has an extrasensory perception like Superman:

He knows what's going on in your head without you having to tell him. He knows things without you stating it. He listens to you and your body language. Being good with attention to detail, he observes everything you do.

He encourages you to be better:

Every day can be a struggle when it comes to being motivated in life. Your guy makes sure to motivate you daily. He's constantly there for you, and his support motivates you to be a better version of yourself.

He has solid moral codes:

He has some principles in life that he never compromises on. He strives to have an excellent moral character. He is responsible, loyal and respectful to not only you but his job, his family and friends. If you have answered yes to all of these questions, then you are dating a real-life superman.

