Relationship Tips: 6 signs that show you are trapped in an abusive relationship

Abuse is not just physical, it is also verbal and emotional. You should never be in a relationship that is abusive because this will leave you devastated later. So, check out the signs to detect if you are dating an abusive partner.

Abuse does not only happen in a marriage. If you are dating an abusive partner, it may happen to you as well. It doesn’t only have to be physical abuse, even emotional and verbal abuse are equally damaging. But initially, you may ignore the emotional and verbal abuse for the sake of the bonding. But sometimes, it will eventually lead to physical abuse and then it will be really tough to defend the situation.

So, you have to be prepared from the initial stage to handle your abusive partner. If you can sense that you have been trapped in an abusive relationship, then you should end it immediately. Violence or abuse is not at all acceptable in any relationship. You may notice some traits in your partner that show his abusive behaviour.

Signs that prove your partner is abusive.

1- You will always find your partner being dominating in the relationship. Your partner is quite stereotypical and doesn’t care about your preferences and you are blindly following his choices only.

2- He is always controlling your life. And he feels jealous when you go out with your friends or family because he wants all your attention to himself.

3- He doesn’t have anything nice to say about his ex. She is always the worst person in his life and you are the most loving one.

4- Your partner always wants to feel validated for every action that he does for you. He always wants to be praised.

5- Calling or texting you several times without any emergency is not at all normal. Your relationship will need care and responsibility, but constant checking means invading your space.

6- You may notice your partner being extremely aggressive and then suddenly very soft and needy towards you. When you two are fighting then he may not even hesitate to physically abuse you and then be apologetic for it.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×