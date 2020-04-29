Relationship Tips: 6 things you should never do in a NEW relationship

Have you just entered into a new relationship? You have to focus on the bonding and compatibility. A healthy relationship depends a lot on this phase. So, here are certain things which you should never do in your new relationship.

When you get into a new relationship, you tend to notice the sparks flying you and your partner. So, this is the perfect time to get to know each other properly, get acquainted with flaws, know each other’s choices and preferences, etc. But since it’s the initial time, so you may hesitate while doing certain things. Sometimes you may pretend to be ok with their behaviour or certain things that they do, whereas you are actually not. And if it continues, then your relationship may face many problems in the future.

Your partner won't know when you are pretending. So, he or she may assume that you are fine with it. But when you open up, your partner may get surprised and be upset then. Do not let it ruin your relationship. From the very beginning of the relationship, let your partner know you properly.

Things you should not do in your new relationship.

1- Never pretend to like something if you actually don’t. That thing may be your partner’s favourite one, but you can politely decline it.

2- Don’t forget about your friends and family. You need to spend time with them as well. Hang out with your friends, go for a movie or dinner with your family, and most importantly, never miss their calls or texts.

3- New relationship doesn’t mean you don’t need some me-time. So, never hesitate to ask for your personal space. This will also show if your partner is clingy.

4- Learn to say no. You want to please your partner but that doesn’t mean you cannot have your own opinion. So, don’t hesitate to disagree with something if you don’t like it.

5- Your partner may have some concerns about the new things. Don’t take them lightly. Listen to it carefully and show your concern as well.

6- Never compare your current partner with your ex. This is one of the worst things that it can create a rift and damage your relationship.

