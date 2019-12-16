Relationship Tips: 6 ways to have a healthy conversation in relationship

A healthy conversation can save even a dying relationship. So, wouldn’t it be nice to have a healthy conversation regularly to make the relationship even stronger?

There are several aspects, which together contribute towards making the relationship healthy. And one of the aspects is having a healthy conversation, which has to be done by both the people involved in the relationship. A healthy conversation is not like a blue moon. Rather healthy conversation needs to be had on a daily basis to keep your relationship positive. But at times, it becomes hard to have such conversation daily due to busy life.

So, here are 6 ways that can help you to have a healthy conversation with your loved one.

How are you?

This question should be asked every day, as it can keep both of you in sync and connected. Later on, this will become the habit of communicating with each other on a daily basis. So, always ask ‘How are you?’ and ‘How was your day?’

Stop mind reading

Assumptions and mind reading are never going to work in relationships as they are made up in your mind only. Those are actually unknown to the other person. Always reach out to your partner instead of making assumptions in your mind. Even psychologists agree to this point.

Listening is also required

A healthy communication is incomplete without being a good listener. Do listen to your partner carefully without getting defensive and try to understand his or her point of view.

Perception of ‘us’

This is an essential part of a relationship, which ensures the conversation about the couple themselves. Here you need to ask, ‘How do you feel about us?’ In this way, the other person can open up to you about his or her feelings about your relationship.

Brings a positive attitude

Having conversation daily brings a positive attitude in the couple. But discussing about things makes the couple motivated towards life.

Respond to your partner

According to psychologists, partners in relationships, try to get each other’s attention throughout the day. Respond to that attention and acknowledge it because this means your partner is meeting your emotional needs. So, respond to that moment as it is an opportunity to connect with your partner.

Credits :bustle

