Relationship Tips for Newlyweds: Follow THESE tips to spice things up

There are certain things that help a relationship thrive and last a lifetime. Here are 7 tips for newlyweds to have a happy, long-lasting marriage.

After months of planning and preparing for the big day, you’re finally married. Congrats! Now that all the excitement is over, it’s time to focus on what really matters: the days to come. Your first year together is the foundation of a happy future. This is the beginning of a lifetime together. Sure, there will be ups and downs but that is also a part of the relationship.

Just because you’re madly in love and there are butterflies in your stomach every time you look in each other’s eyes, doesn’t take away the problems that every couple faces somewhere down the line. So, the initial years of your marriage are also the time when both partners establish good patterns and ways to stay happy together that will continue for the rest of your life.

Here are 7 tips for newlyweds to have a happy married life and spice things up.

1) Don’t believe what others have to say when it comes to expectation in marriage. Be yourself and let your partner stay true to their personality. Your relationship is not going to be similar to anyone else’s, so don’t expect it to be. Enjoy it for its uniqueness.

2) Don’t let the spark die in your relationship after just one year of your marriage. Keep things interesting by giving each other undivided attention (even if it is for a little while), physical affection and express appreciation for each other.

3) Arguments are bound to happen in a relationship. The key to a long happy life together is focusing on being better, instead of being right. For that, you guys need to work things together and not blame each other for every little thing.

4) Don’t be afraid of being vulnerable. One of the best things about marriage is a connection on a deeper level – sharing your regrets, disappointments, sorrows. Let your partner feel that you’re comfortable and feel secure when you’re with them.

5) Gratitude is very important for a relationship to last. Always show your partner what you find so great about them and keep reminding them what you found so interesting in the beginning.

6) Patience is another very important aspect of every relationship. You will get into fights with your significant other, but try to hold back from the initial act of frustration that hits you. A few bumps in the road is part of every marriage, you just have to sail through it smoothly with a lot of patience and love for each other.

7) After the initial year of your marriage, you might shift all your focus on career and other things in life. While these things are important, you should never forget that your relationship is equally as important. Cherish your partner and always try to spend quality time together, regardless of how busy your lives have become.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×