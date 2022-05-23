From Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are likely to ruin their relationships

You meet someone new and enjoy a brief dating relationship. The connection is strong and chemistry is intact. However, you immediately stop responding to their texts. You change your plans. You stay away from discussing taking things to the next level. Sometimes relationships are difficult to maintain. Maintaining a relationship requires effort, hard work, and dedication. However, there are times when two people are simply not meant to be together, possibly as a result of one partner's self-sabotage or stonewalling behaviour.

Here are the top four zodiac signs that are most likely to end their relationship and those who are more likely to stay together.

1. Aries

Aries are naturally competitive and enjoy winning, but bringing this competitiveness into their relationship could cause problems. They are too impulsive and impatient because of which they are often unable to hold on to the relationships in their life. And, as a result of their rash decision, there's a chance they'll come to regret the breakup soon after.

2. Pisces

Pisces' need for privacy and desire to avoid the difficult aspects of relationships can appear dishonest and uncaring. They wreak havoc on relationships by being deceptive at best and completely absent at worst. Pisceans are known to be one of the most social signs, but they prefer to focus on their own needs and emotional needs rather than those of others.

3. Gemini

Mercury, the planet of communication and thought, is the ruling planet of Gemini, which is a chatty, social, and intellectual sign. This makes them struggle in relationships because talking more than listening can poison a relationship. They adore hearing themselves speak, often ignoring their partner’s voice. They are lone wolves who thrive on adventure and spontaneity, which do not mix well with relationships.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is so preoccupied with getting their own way that you will never get yours. They try to control you as a defence against you controlling them. They are bossy. Sagittarians will take any option to escape relationships at all costs, owing to their preference for short-term or casual relationships.

Many people who intentionally or unintentionally ruin their own relationships do so not because they want their relationship to end, but because they don't want to be in it. This can come across in their actions. It's your life, and you get to choose who you want to spend it with. Listen to your heart first and get in touch with yourself.

Also Read: Leo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who put career over any relationship