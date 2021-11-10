Romantic date ideas for the bookworm in your life

Few joys in life rival that of dating a fellow bookworm. Dating a bibliophile lets you spend long hours buried in the pages carefully penned by your favourite author and you get to share this joy with your partner. So if you’ve been looking for ways to please the bookworm in your life, then look no further. While taking your date for a fancy dinner is cliché, you can go the extra mile and plan something your bae would really appreciate. So, here are some fun date ideas that will charm you both.

Have an intimate book club meet

If you happen to love books and are dating a bookworm, then plan a cosy date where the two of you can choose a novel by an author, you both love. Then spend the afternoon reading it together as you sip on wine and perhaps a platter of nuts and cheese!

Opt for a book-themed movie and dinner

Whether you’re a fan of Hollywood or Bollywood, a lot of beautiful movies are based on books. So you can snuggle in with your boo and have a movie marathon of films based on your partner’s favourite books! Psst.. begin with ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’, and then the 'Hunger Games' trilogy before concluding with 'Kai Po Che' based on The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Visit an old bookstore for a date

Nothing beats the joy of reliving childhood memories by perusing through the books you once read years before. So take your date to an old bookstore and spend a few hours of happy reading by the musty shelves. You can even surprise your date by buying them the first edition of one of their favourite books!

If you have a little more time on your hands, you can even plan a treasure hunt at a bookstore. But no matter what you choose to do on your date, remember that it’s the thought that counts. So gear up for a loved-up evening with Bae!

Also Read: 3 Exciting and budget-friendly date ideas to woo your boo