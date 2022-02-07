Rose Day 2020: Rose themed decor products under Rs 1500 you need to celebrate this romantic day at home

Today marks the beginning of Valentine’s week and it's celebrated as Rose Day where one gifts their loved ones with roses. Apart from showering your love with flower bouquets, you can also invite your special someone for an intimate at-home date night. As they say, two is a party and three is a crowd, so make sure it's just you two and a lot of roses. Here we bring to you 5 products from Amazon that are perfect for your at-home rose-themed date night.

Rose Candles

Candles add an extra dose of love element to your date night. Since it's a rose-themed decor, these rose shaped fragrance candles will surely make the night more beautiful and romantic.

Price: Rs 499

Wall Stickers

Let the walls tell the stories your heart wants to. This lovely wall sticker with roses and a romantic note will add to the vibe of the night and create a comfy and engaging space at home that’s perfect for Valentine’s week.

Price: Rs 204

Rose Spray

You can do all the decorations you want to but if the room is not smelling good, you failed at your task. Good fragrances evoke good feelings and for a romantic date night, fill the room with this spray that features the fragrance of fresh roses.

Price: Rs 289

Rose-themed coasters

This coaster might be a perfect match for your mug or whatever container you have in your hands. Its handcrafted elegant look with a pretty heart-shaped caricature filled with multiple roses will bring on that love spark on your table.

Price: Rs 1359

Bedsheet set

Want a bed of roses with thorns or sticky petals? Here you have it! This set comes with a comfortable cotton bedsheet and 2 pillow covers. It features bold prints of romantic red roses that will sure set you in the mood!

Price: Rs 304

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

