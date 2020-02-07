Happy Rose Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages for your loved one

Happy Rose Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images: Valentine's Day madness starts from February 7 with the rose day. So, surprise your special one with a vivid rose and a thoughtful message with it. Check out the wishes and message for rose day 2020.

Happy Rose Day 2020: The second week of February has been termed as the week-of-love or Valentine's week. This week-long celebration starts today with rose day and ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. So, the commencement of this celebration has to be a grand one with an expression of love. Roses are a symbol of love and romance which can convey one's emotions and show the vulnerability towards his or her partner. As you know there are roses in different colours, so each of them conveys different meanings according to their colours.

The most prominent one is the red rose, which shows deep affection, passion, love, and desire for your partner. So, this rose day 2020, surprise your loved one with a beautiful rose to make the person feel special and unique. But a beautiful rose is incomplete without a thoughtful message. For this, you don't have to be too poetic; it's just written with certain lines carrying your emotions, feelings, and thoughts for your loved one.

Check out the quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebbok messages and wishes for this rose day 2020 below:

1. On this rose day, I'm gifting you these roses, because they are extremely beautiful and precious as you. Happy rose day.

2. Hope this bunch of roses will bring a huge smile on your face, which I want for my entire life from you. Happy rose day!

3. I'm sending this bunch of roses to the person who makes me forget all my pain and sorrow. You are the rose of my life.

4. On this rose day, I wish your life would be as beautiful as these roses. Happy rose day!

5. If I give you a bunch of roses, then there will always be an artificial rose among the real ones. Because I wish our bonding continues till the last rose gets dried.

These roses convey your importance in my life as you are the

R- Rare

O- One

S- Supporting

E- Entire life

6. Let me hold your hand and lead you on the way of our life. I'll always be there to protect you from every hurdle of life. Happy rose day!

7. Love can be expressed in many ways but not like a rose does. So, here I'm sending a bunch of roses to convey my emotions for you. Happy rose day!

8. Roses bring joy to our heart with its vividness. Your purpose in my life is the same as a rose. So, a bunch of roses to my rose on this rose day.

9. I wish you always bloom like a red rose. Happy rose day dear!

10. Red rose is for love, yellow rose for friendship, white rose for peace, pink rose for gratitude, and orange for fascination. These are all representations of our relationship. Happy rose day!

11. This bunch of red roses is as unique and charming as our relationship. Happy rose day!



12. I hope we will always be together like this bunch of roses. Happy rose day!

Read More