Rose Day 2022: Flower bouquets under Rs 1999 for your wife who is NOT into roses

Valentine's Week starts on Monday, 7th February. Rose Day kickstarts the romantic week and is celebrated with the warm gesture of gifting your loved one with roses. But what if she doesn't like roses or, even worse, is allergic to them? So here are cute and sweet flower bouquets that don't include roses to surprise your wife, girlfriend or crush this Rose Day. These enchanting are a vision to behold and will definitely put a smile on their face.

Orchid Enchantment Jute Bouquet

Orchids are a special kind of love and these beautiful flowers in the colour of the night sky elude romantic vibes. It comes packed with a jute bag and a set of 6 orchids, that’ll make your girlfriend’s heart fill with love.

Price: Rs 799

Purple Orchid Bouquet

If you are keen on gifting them something in the shade of love but not red roses, then these purple orchids can win you their heart. Representing tenderness, this bunch of orchids are perfect for appreciating people for their good deeds. So, without thinking even twice, hit the buy button and gift it asap!

Price: Rs 749

Blue Gypso

These enchanting sky blue flowers can be compared to a glimpse of heaven. The exhilarating blue hue of the bouquet is something that’ll stay in front of your eyes and in your mind for a long time. A perfect gift for your girl who is obsessed with the sky, ocean and everything in between.

Price: Rs 1845

Dried Flower Arrangement

Does your girl like things that are vintage, rustic and vibes old school romance? Then this is exactly what you were looking for! Its pastel pink shade and dried brown gels well giving a beautiful aura that subtly screams romance.

Price: Rs 1945

Sunshine Carnation Bouquet

Flowers evoke powerful emotions. It says words unspoken in loud romantic tones. These gorgeous sunshine yellow carnations are the ideal way to express myriad feelings. Just say it with flowers!

Price: Rs 645

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

