From on screen lovers to marriage goals: Check out the adorable love story of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Did you know it took 14 years for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to start dating? Check out the details of their cute love story right below.

When you think of a cute couple in Hollywood, one of the few names that come to mind is Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. They are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, and we couldn’t agree more. Aren’t they simply adorable? Their sweet love story is like a rom-com movie, but only better.

Did you know that they met each other in 1998? At the time, Kunis was only 14 while Kutcher was 19. Back as teenagers, little did they know that they would end up being married and have kids. From “That 70’s show” to the casual relationship to their kids, Kunis and Kutcher have come a long way. Today, they are one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, but not everyone is familiar with their love story. So, today we are sharing with you the cute romance of this duo.

Read on to know the love story of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The first meeting

The adorable couple met each other as castmates for “That 70’s show” in 1998. Before Kunis was cast as Jackie for the show, she had a few commercials and small parts in movies, while Kutcher was an established model, famous for Calvin Klein. The show was about high-schoolers and the casting director wanted 18-year-olds. But Mila lied about her age as she was 14 at the time. But her acting talent got her the role anyway.

The first kiss

Kutcher was Kunis’s first kiss – ever – on the show. She revealed to PEOPLE that her first-ever kiss was scripted, but Ashton had no idea about this. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’ Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Despite their on-screen romance, they never really had romantic feelings for each other because of the age difference at the time. Ashton even helped her with her Chemistry homework.

After the show

After seven seasons of the show, Ashton left the show but kept in touch with Mila. "We'd always kept in touch on like AIM… so we always kept in touch since after the '70s. We'd pop up on each other's thing and be like "Hey, oh my god! How are you? How's life?" "Like everything's good!" "Great!" [I wasn't thinking about him romantically], no, not at all!" Mila told Elle.

The casual relationship

Fast forward to 2012, when they reconnected with each at the 69th Golden Globe Awards. Over a decade later, Mila actually felt attracted to Kutcher. This was after they both broke up with their respective partners. According to tabloids, Kunis broke up with "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin in 2011. In the same year, Kutcher separated from his then-wife Demi Moore after 5 years of being married.

When they met each other in 2012, sparks flew. The Black Swan actress revealed that she was looking around and her eyes fell on a beautiful man whose back was facing her. No brownie points for guessing who it was.

They got talking and Kutcher invited her to his Hollywood Hills Housewarming Party. They spent time talking to each other and gradually came closer. And then, the two kissed but decided that it wasn’t right and they were better off as single. They kept it a secret for a long time.

Just like their movies “Friends with Benefits” and “No Strings Attached,” they had a casual relationship as they were both single and were having soon. But guess what, they did end up falling in love.

After three months into the casual relationship, Kunis realized that she wanted more and told Kutcher before things got more complicated. “I was like, you know that I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, ‘Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, ‘Move in with me' and I said, ‘OK,’” as reported by Insider.

And the rest is history!

The engagement, wedding and kids

Ashton and Mila got engaged on February 27, 2014. On September 30, 2014, she gave birth to a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle. They finally tied the knot on July 4, 2015, in Oak Glen, California. They welcomed their second child on November 30, 2016.

